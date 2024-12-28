Coby White News: Chips in 22 points Saturday

White amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over the Bucks.

White joined Josh Giddey (23) and Nikola Vucevic (23) as the three Bulls players to score at least 20 points Saturday. White has scored at least 20 points in two straight games and has reached that mark in 13 contests. Over his last 10 games, White has averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 32.1 minutes per game.