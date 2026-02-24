Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:56am

White (calf) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

White will shed his probable tag and make his Hornets debut after dealing with a nagging calf strain. Presumably, he'll come off the bench to face his former team with a modest role, as the Hornets are likely to ease him back into things.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
