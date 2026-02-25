Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Debuts for Hornets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

White posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.

White made his long-awaited debut for the Hornets after recovering from a calf strain. He stepped into the backup role behind LaMelo Ball, and unless his minutes start eclipsing 20 on a regular basis, he will be difficult to trust in fantasy formats.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
