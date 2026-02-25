Coby White News: Debuts for Hornets
White posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.
White made his long-awaited debut for the Hornets after recovering from a calf strain. He stepped into the backup role behind LaMelo Ball, and unless his minutes start eclipsing 20 on a regular basis, he will be difficult to trust in fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 196 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More