Coby White News: Drills five threes in victory

White produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 126-123 win over the Grizzlies.

White has been inconsistent through four games to start the season. It's mostly come out in the wash, with averages of 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes. His five threes in Monday's win were only bested by his seven-three performance during the second game of the season against the Bucks. Last year, White had 13 performances with at least five made triples.