Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Drops 16 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

White supplied 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 win over the Nets.

Despite some indifferent shooting, White continues to provide Charlotte with valuable production off the bench. He has scored double digits in nine straight games, while also chipping in across other categories, most notably assists and threes. While he isn't a must-roster player, he certainly isn't out of place on a standard league roster.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago