Coby White News: Drops 16 points off bench
White supplied 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 win over the Nets.
Despite some indifferent shooting, White continues to provide Charlotte with valuable production off the bench. He has scored double digits in nine straight games, while also chipping in across other categories, most notably assists and threes. While he isn't a must-roster player, he certainly isn't out of place on a standard league roster.
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