Coby White News: Drops 18 points off bench

White accumulated 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

White chipped in across the board, providing the Hornets with solid contributions on both ends of the floor. This was arguably his best performance since returning from injury, scoring at least 15 points for just the second time in his past five outings, while matching his season-high with three combined steals and blocks. Despite the effort, White remains a stream-level player in most standard formats, particularly for those needing points and threes.