Coby White News: Drops 22 against Miami

White notched 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

The 24-year-old guard scored more than 20 points for the third straight game, and he appears fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him four contests in late January. White's usage and shot volume are set to keep growing with Zach LaVine having been dealt to the Kings, and Nikola Vucevic rumored to be on the trade block as well. Over four games since his return, White has attempted 16.0 field goals a contest -- a step up from his 14.4 average on the season -- while producing 21.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 threes and 3.0 blocks.