Coby White News: Enters game Monday
White (laceration) entered Monday's game against Philadelphia with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
The 25-year-old was originally slated to start in Monday's contest, though Kevin Huerter stepped into the starting five after White sustained a laceration before tipoff, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The star guard should be able to shoulder his normal workload against the Sixers.
