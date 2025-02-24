Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Enters game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 4:28pm

White (laceration) entered Monday's game against Philadelphia with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 25-year-old was originally slated to start in Monday's contest, though Kevin Huerter stepped into the starting five after White sustained a laceration before tipoff, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The star guard should be able to shoulder his normal workload against the Sixers.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now