Coby White News: Excels versus Golden State

White notched 27 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Warriors.

With Zach LaVine now in Sacramento, White is primed for increased usage. He's scored at least 20 points in five straight games, averaging 23.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 33.0 minutes during that stretch. White's 27 points Saturday were his most since dropping 33 against the Knicks on Jan. 4.