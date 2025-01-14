Coby White News: Gets green light Tuesday

White (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

White sat out of Sunday's loss to the Kings due to a neck strain, though he'll return to game action on Tuesday. There is no indication that the star guard will operate under a minutes restriction. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest.