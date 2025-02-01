Coby White News: Goes for 25 points in win

White supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over Toronto.

White recorded 16 points in his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, but if Friday's game is any indication, that injury seems to be a thing of the past. White should remain one of the Bulls' most reliable scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy, and his scoring prowess will give him excellent upside in most formats.