Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Goes for 25 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

White supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over Toronto.

White recorded 16 points in his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, but if Friday's game is any indication, that injury seems to be a thing of the past. White should remain one of the Bulls' most reliable scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy, and his scoring prowess will give him excellent upside in most formats.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now