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Coby White News: Good chance to stay in Charlotte?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:12am

Retaining White will be a priority for the Hornets this offseason, Bobby Marks of ESPN reports.

White will be free to test the open market in the offseason, although Charlotte will look re-sign him. After trading for White ahead of the deadline, Charlotte inherited his Bird rights, enabling the team to exceed the salary cap to retain him. Considering the club will be operating well below the luxury tax while possessing three trade exceptions, valued at a combined $17.5 million, Marks added that the franchise is in a "strong position" to keep the former Bull on the roster. White appeared in 21 regular-season contests for the Hornets after being acquired from Chicago, all from off the bench, averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks while shooting 39.1 percent from deep in those appearances. It's unknown what his role would be if he remained with the organization. However, his biggest issue in the last few seasons has been his inability to stay healthy.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
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