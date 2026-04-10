Coby White News: Good to go
White (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, White has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after resting Tuesday. He's scored in double figures in 12 straight games, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.3 minutes a night.
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