Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

White (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

White will shake off his probable tag due to right calf soreness and suit up in Charlotte's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old guard has appeared in four games in April, during which he has averaged 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 17.5 minutes per tilt.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
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