Coby White News: Good to go Sunday
White (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
White will shake off his probable tag due to right calf soreness and suit up in Charlotte's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old guard has appeared in four games in April, during which he has averaged 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 17.5 minutes per tilt.
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