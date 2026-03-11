Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

White (calf) is cleared to play Wednesday against the Kings.

White missed the front end of the back-to-back set, but he's all set to return to the rotation. Through six appearances for Charlotte, he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per contest.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
