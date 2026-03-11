Coby White News: Good to go Wednesday
White (calf) is cleared to play Wednesday against the Kings.
White missed the front end of the back-to-back set, but he's all set to return to the rotation. Through six appearances for Charlotte, he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per contest.
