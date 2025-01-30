Coby White News: Hits for 16 in return

White provided 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-100 loss to Boston.

The 24-year-old guard had missed the prior four games with an ankle issue, and while White struggled to get his shot off against a stifling Boston defense, his 16 points still tied Patrick Williams for the team lead. White could be leaned on heavily while Zach LaVine (personal) is unavailable, and he'd been on a roll prior to getting hurt, scoring at least 15 points in 11 straight games from late December into January while averaging 21.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 boards, 3.0 threes and 0.8 steals.