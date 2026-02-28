Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Hits for 20 in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:57pm

White supplied 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 26-year-old guard had his most productive game yet for Charlotte after scoring just 17 total points in his first two appearances for his new team. White averaged 19.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.0 threes over his final 12 contests for the Bulls, but that was with a starting role and 30.8 minutes a game. Without a larger role for the Hornets, it will be tough for him to come close to that level of production on a consistent basis.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago