Coby White News: Hits for 20 in Saturday's win

White supplied 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 26-year-old guard had his most productive game yet for Charlotte after scoring just 17 total points in his first two appearances for his new team. White averaged 19.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.0 threes over his final 12 contests for the Bulls, but that was with a starting role and 30.8 minutes a game. Without a larger role for the Hornets, it will be tough for him to come close to that level of production on a consistent basis.