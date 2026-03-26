Coby White News: Key contributor off bench

White logged 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during the Hornets' 114-103 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

White helped the Hornets establish a double-digit lead going into halftime by scoring 12 of his 17 points through the first two quarters of Thursday's game. The veteran guard has been a key contributor off the bench for Charlotte and has scored at least 17 points in five of his last six outings. Over that six-game span, White has averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 threes over 21.7 minutes per game.