Coby White News: Leading scorer in Tuesday's win

White accumulated a team-high 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 win over the Wizards.

The 24-year-old guard continues to fill up the bucket. White has drained multiple three-pointers in 11 straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. His shot volume is actually down slightly from last season now that Zach Lavine is healthy and Josh Giddey has replaced Alex Caruso, but if the Bulls can find a taker for LaVine in a trade, White's usage should rise.