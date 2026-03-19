Coby White News: Leads Charlotte in points Thursday

White posted 27 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 23 minutes during the Hornets' 130-111 win over the Magic on Thursday.

White got extra run time in the fourth quarter due to the Hornets' large lead, and the veteran guard took advantage of the extra playing time by scoring 12 of his team-high 27 points in the frame. He has scored 51 points over his last two games, connecting on 53.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while going 8-for17 (47.1 percent) from three-point range in that span. White gives the Hornets a much-needed scoring punch off the bench, especially when LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel or Brandon Miller are off the floor.