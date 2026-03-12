Coby White News: Limited role continues
White logged nine points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento.
White was back in the lineup after missing the previous game as part of his injury management. It's been a tough slog for White since arriving in Charlotte, averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in seven games over the past month. At best, fantasy managers should view him as a potential streamer for both points and threes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More