Coby White News: Limited role continues

White logged nine points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento.

White was back in the lineup after missing the previous game as part of his injury management. It's been a tough slog for White since arriving in Charlotte, averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in seven games over the past month. At best, fantasy managers should view him as a potential streamer for both points and threes.