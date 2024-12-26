Coby White News: Near double-double vs. Atlanta

White provided 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 141-133 loss to the Hawks.

White logged a team-high nine assists Thursday for the third time this season, and he was one dime shy from registering his first double-double of the regular season. For the month of December, White has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 32.8 minutes per game, although he's shooting just 38.3 percent from the field over that span. White and the Bulls will look to snap out of their two-game skid against the Bucks on Saturday.