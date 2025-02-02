Coby White News: Perfect from line as top scorer

White closed Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons with 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.

White led the way for Chicago offensively in Sunday's contest, connecting on a trio of threes while leading all players in scoring in a losing effort. White has surpassed the 20-point mark in 20 outings, doing so in two straight contests. White could see his play increase as the season progress even more, especially following the trade of Zach LaVine.