Coby White News: Perfect from line as top scorer
White closed Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons with 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.
White led the way for Chicago offensively in Sunday's contest, connecting on a trio of threes while leading all players in scoring in a losing effort. White has surpassed the 20-point mark in 20 outings, doing so in two straight contests. White could see his play increase as the season progress even more, especially following the trade of Zach LaVine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now