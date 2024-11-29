Coby White News: Playing vs. Boston
White (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
White has yet to miss a game this season, and he'll keep that streak alive Friday despite dealing with a left wrist sprain. White has scored at least 20 points in six of his last 10 games, and he should handle his regular workload Friday as one of Chicago's primary options on offense.
