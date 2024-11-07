Coby White News: Poor shooting performance

White produced eight points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to the Mavericks.

White failed to score double-digit points for just the second time this season. The 24-year-old guard also tied his season with four turnovers. Even with White's poor shooting performance, he is still converting 38.9 percent of his 9.0 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.