Coby White News: Pops for team-high 23 in loss

White racked up 23 points (7-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to Houston.

The 25-year-old guard led the Bulls in scoring as he continues to be productive while playing through a toe issue. White has scored more than 20 points in eight straight games, averaging 27.9 points, 5.5 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch as his usage grows with Lonzo Ball (wrist) on the shelf.