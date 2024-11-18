Coby White News: Posts another big night

White racked up 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 122-112 win over Detroit.

White was busy scorching the nets from beyond the arc in this one and finished tied for second on his squad in scoring behind Nikola Vucevic's 29-point showing. White has been a consistent source of points for the Bulls of late, averaging 20.8 points over his last five appearances. It's clear there are plenty of opportunities to go around between Vucevic, White and Zach LaVine in Chicago.