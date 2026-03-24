Coby White News: Provides 27 points off bench

White collected 27 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 victory over the Kings.

White scored 16 of his 27 points in the first half, which included four treys. He provided an undeniable spark off the bench on the way to a blowout win, leading the Hornets in scoring despite being held under 20 minutes. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 made triples per game over his last five appearances.