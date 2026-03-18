Coby White News: Puts up 24 points off bench
White supplied 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat.
White seems to have settled into a steady bench role with the Hornets, as he's logged at least 20 minutes with the second unit in six of his last seven appearances since the trade and after overcoming a nagging calf problem. He's averaging 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over that span, and while those aren't eye-popping numbers, they're certainly solid contributions considering he's averaging 20.6 minutes per game over that stretch.
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