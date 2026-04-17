Coby White News: Saves worst for last

White finished Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to Orlando with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over 17 minutes.

White had easily his worst game as a Hornet, contributing to what ended up being a blowout loss. Despite averaging 15.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 23 games since joining Charlotte, it's safe to say that White's overall fantasy appeal took a large hit following the trade. Looking ahead to next season, White could struggle to be more than a stream-level asset, assuming his role remains largely unchanged.