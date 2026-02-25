Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Scores 10 points in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:47pm

White (calf) posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.

White made his long-awaited debut for the Hornets after completing his recovery from a left calf strain. He unseated Tre Mann in the rotation and served as the primary backup to LaMelo Ball, finishing with a well-rounded line during his time on the court. However, unless White begins to regularly eclipse 20 minutes, he'll be difficult to justify rostering outside of deeper fantasy leagues.

