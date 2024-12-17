Coby White News: Scores 19 points in win Monday

White supplied 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 122-121 victory over Toronto.

White's final stat line looked good on the surface, as he surpassed the 15-point mark for the third time across his last four appearances while also contributing in other categories. However, the lack of efficiency remains an issue for the former UNC standout. Since returning from a two-game absence in early December due to an ankle injury, White is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, but he's also shooting a meager 34.8 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three-point range.