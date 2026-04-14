Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Steps up in narrow victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

White provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game victory over the Heat.

White closed the game Tuesday, playing over Kon Knueppel, who continues to struggle from the floor. While the production was certainly more than adequate, the highlight was a game-tying three-pointer that ultimately sent the game into overtime. Although he continues to come off the bench, White has proven himself to be a key contributor, providing the team with a viable scoring threat, if and when others are having an off night.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago