Coby White News: Will play Sunday

White (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

As expected, White has been upgraded from probable to available and will make a second straight appearance after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. On Friday, White posted 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes and should be able to handle his usual workload against Philly.