Martin is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to core tightness.

Martin has started in Charlotte's first two games and averaged 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.5 minutes. However, if Martin is forced to sit out Friday, Tidjane Salaun will likely receive extended playing time with Brandon Miller (hip) and Josh Green (Achilles) already sidelined.