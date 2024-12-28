Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Martin headshot

Cody Martin Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Martin is now questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left knee soreness.

Martin was absent from Charlotte's initial injury report, but he popped up as questionable Saturday afternoon. A midday downgrade doesn't bode well for his availability against OKC. However, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Martin's status as we approach the game's 6:00 ET tipoff.

Cody Martin
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now