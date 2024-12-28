Cody Martin Injury: Late addition to injury report
Martin is now questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left knee soreness.
Martin was absent from Charlotte's initial injury report, but he popped up as questionable Saturday afternoon. A midday downgrade doesn't bode well for his availability against OKC. However, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Martin's status as we approach the game's 6:00 ET tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now