Cody Martin Injury: Likely out through All-Star break

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested Monday that Martin (sports hernia) likely won't be available to play until after the All-Star break, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Martin had missed seven consecutive games while recovering from a sports hernia before the Hornets traded him to the Suns on Thursday. The 29-year-old wing has reported to the Suns but doesn't appear to have resumed practicing yet, so the team will likely hold him out Tuesday versus the Grizzlies and Wednesday in Houston to give him some more time to heal up from the sports hernia. Martin had averaged 24.8 minutes per game over his 39 appearances for Charlotte, but he'll likely to struggle to reach that level of playing time on a playoff-contending Suns squad.