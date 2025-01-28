Cody Martin Injury: Out for Wednesday

Martin (abdomen) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Martin won't suit up for the Hornets in a third straight game Wednesday due to a sports hernia injury, and the veteran swingman's timeline for a return is unknown ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers. With Josh Green (foot) questionable against Brooklyn, Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries could be set to handle larger roles from Charlotte's bench.