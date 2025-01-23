Cody Martin Injury: Probable for Friday
Martin (groin) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Martin is trending toward playing in Friday's game against the visiting Trail Blazers, even though he's dealing with left groin tightness. The 29-year-old is having a decent season for Charlotte, averaging a career-best numbers in points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6).
