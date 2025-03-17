Fantasy Basketball
Cody Martin headshot

Cody Martin Injury: Probable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martin (sports hernia) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Following nearly a two-month absence, Martin returned to action Sunday and tallied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block across eight minutes during a 107-96 loss to the Lakers. After a small workload, he'll likely be available for the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set and should remain part of the rotation, as Grayson Allen (foot) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) both remain out.

Cody Martin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
