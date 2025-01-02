Cody Martin Injury: Questionable for Friday

Martin (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Martin is among many injured players on the Hornets right now, as LaMelo Ball (wrist), Brandon Miller (ankle) and DaQuan Jeffries (groin) are also questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic will continue to see an increased workload if these backcourt players can't play in Detroit.