Cody Martin Injury: Rehabbing in G League

The Suns assigned Martin (sports hernia) to the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.

Martin has yet to make his Suns debut while he continues to recover from a sports hernia, which had kept him from playing for the Hornets since Jan. 24 before he was shipped to Phoenix Feb. 6. The assignment to the G League suggests that Martin is ready to practice again, so he could soon be an available bench option for Phoenix.