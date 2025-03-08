Cody Martin Injury: Rehabbing in G League
The Suns assigned Martin (sports hernia) to the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.
Martin has yet to make his Suns debut while he continues to recover from a sports hernia, which had kept him from playing for the Hornets since Jan. 24 before he was shipped to Phoenix Feb. 6. The assignment to the G League suggests that Martin is ready to practice again, so he could soon be an available bench option for Phoenix.
