Cody Martin Injury: Ruled out against Chicago
Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Martin will miss a second straight game Monday as he continues to deal with knee soreness. The Hornets are dealing with multiple injuries in the backcourt and will have to once again turn to Seth Curry to help shoulder the load at shooting guard, with Brandon Miller (ankle) also set to miss Monday's game against Chicago.
