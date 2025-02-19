Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Martin headshot

Cody Martin Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Martin (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Martin's debut with the Suns will be delayed a bit longer. He is not ready to return to the floor and continues to deal with a sports hernia. The veteran guard was recently traded to Phoenix in a deal with Charlotte and will be a welcome addition to the squad once he is healthy. This season, he's averaging a career-high 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Cody Martin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now