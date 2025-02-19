Cody Martin Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Martin (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Martin's debut with the Suns will be delayed a bit longer. He is not ready to return to the floor and continues to deal with a sports hernia. The veteran guard was recently traded to Phoenix in a deal with Charlotte and will be a welcome addition to the squad once he is healthy. This season, he's averaging a career-high 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.