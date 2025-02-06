Cody Martin Injury: Shipped to Phoenix

The Hornets traded Martin (abdomen), Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick to the Suns for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Martin had missed Charlotte's previous seven contests due to a sports hernia before being dealt to Phoenix. The 29-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes across 39 appearances for the Hornets this season. With the Suns, Martin will likely compete for depth minutes.