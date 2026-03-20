Cody Martin Injury: Suffers season-ending injury
Martin has picked up a right shoulder injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Martin won't be available for the final stages of the G League campaign after sustaining the issue during his last appearance against the Greensboro Swarm on March 18. His final regular-season numbers were 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Both DaJuan Gordon and Keion Brooks are likely to absorb Martin's playing time in the remaining contests.
Cody Martin
Free Agent
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