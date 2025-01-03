Cody Martin News: Available Friday

Martin (knee) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Martin will return to action after a two-game absence due to a left knee contusion. The 29-year-old will likely shoulder his normal workload with LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Brandon Miller (ankle) sidelined. Over his last five appearances (two starts), Martin has averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25.2 minutes per contest.