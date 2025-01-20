Cody Martin News: Balanced outing off bench in win

Martin accumulated 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 110-105 victory over Dallas.

Martin provided a nice boost of the Hornets bench in a bench-leading minute total, finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists while ending as one of six Charlotte players with a double-digit point total. Martin set a new season high in assists, surpassing his previous season high of five dimes which he has posted four times. He has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in two outings, both of which have come off the bench.