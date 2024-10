Martin amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to Miami.

With Josh Green (Achilles) in and of the lineup, Martin drew a third straight start at small forward. However, Martin hasn't been productive in his elevated role, as he's averaging just 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.