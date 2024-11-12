Fantasy Basketball
Cody Martin News: Deemed available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Martin (illness) is available to play in Tuesday's game versus the Magic.

The 29-year-old has been upgraded from questionable to available due to an illness, and he has yet to miss a game this season. Martin has received significant playing time behind Josh Green with Miles Bridges (knee) out. Martin has averaged 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.0 minutes per game in 10 regular-season appearances.

